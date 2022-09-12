COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville resident Martha H. Boice will be inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame on Wednesday for her years of service in historical preservation.

Martha H. Boice, Ohio Department of Aging

For more than 50 years, Boice has been saving historic buildings and landmarks in Southwestern Ohio, said the Ohio Department of Aging. In 1972 she saved her first structure, the David Watkins-George Sears House, from being demolished by a developer. She has saved and preserved numerous structures including the longtime home of the author and 2001 Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame inductee Erma Bombeck.

Over the years, Boice helped found several organizations focused on historical preservation. She also collected information and research on places like Watervliet, a small community in Montgomery and Greene counties.

In 1988, Boice was named Volunteer of the Year for the Dayton-Montgomery County Park District for her work at Cox Arboretum. In 2016, she was named a Preservation Hero by Heritage Ohio for her years of service.

“The dedication to preserving history Mrs. Boice has demonstrated over the years has helped to shape her community and others,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the Ohio Department of Aging. “She understands a lifetime of creativity helps build skills, drives new ideas, and – in her case – preserves the past. She is well-deserving of this prestigious achievement.”

Boice and 14 other Ohioans will be inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium on Wednesday, September 14.