Centerville woman killed in wreck on Gatlinburg Spur, 2 others injured

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A Centerville woman has died after a single-vehicle wreck on the Spur in Gatlinburg, Tennessee late Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Elizabeth Marie Parker, age 19, of Centerville, Ohio, was pronounced dead at LeConte Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle in which she was riding and an additional passenger were both flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to the single-vehicle collision on the southbound Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, June 7. There, they say a 2012 Honda sedan left the right side of the roadway and collided into the rock hillside.

In May, Venezuelan man was also killed in a wreck on the Spur. Roadwork is wrapping up on southbound lanes, according to a release from the national park.

Park rangers are investigating the incident and no additional details are available at this time. Park rangers, Gatlinburg Police and Fire departments, and Sevier County EMS responded to the scene.