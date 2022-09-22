CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville and Washington Township officials have announced they will be spraying for mosquito prevention on Friday, September 23.

According to a public release, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) will have an ‘Ultra Low Volume truck’ in the area of Driscoll Elementary School in Washington Twp. at dusk.

PHDMC says on its website that the West Nile virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes. Additionally, anyone in an area where mosquitoes are infected is at risk.

The city has released a list of streets that will be impacted by the spraying, which includes:

Portions of Marshall Road

Terrance Park Drive

Nicolet Lane

Hithergreen Drive

Overhill Lane

Limberlost Trail

Stone Lake Townhomes

The pesticides have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), but residents concerned of their risk are suggested to close their windows and turn off their window AC units. It is also recommended that they stay indoors for 30 minutes until the spraying has concluded.

In case of unfavorable weather on Sept. 23, the preventative spraying will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.

If you would like further information about mosquito spraying, you can call officials at (937) 224-8793.

