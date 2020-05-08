Live Now
Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival canceled for 2020

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2020 Americana Festival for July 3 and July 4 has been canceled by the Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival Board of Trustees, citing pandemic concerns.

The cancellation includes all festival-related events including the fireworks display, 5K run, parade, street fair, auto show, and children’s area activities.

“The safety and health of our guests, volunteers, staff, performers, vendors and entire community is our first priority,” says Americana Festival president Arno Weller. “Our volunteer committee has been planning this event for months, so we understand the community’s disappointment.”

The Americana Festival scholarship program will soon be revised.

The festival committee urges residents and businesses in the Centerville and Washington Township area to show their patriotic sprit this Independence Day by decorating their homes and storefronts in reb, white, and blue. Further information regarding the patriotic decorating contest will be available by June 1.

The committee is hoping to reschedule the fireworks display for later in the year, depending on when social distancing guidelines and restrictions against large gatherings are relaxed.

The committee is already making plans for the 48th Americana Festival in 2021. “We’ll be back with all the traditional events that make our festival the best in the area” says Weller. “We look forward to celebrating together as a community at that time.”

