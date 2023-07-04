DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of people are celebrating the Fourth of July at the 51st Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival.

The Centerville Americana Festival kicked off with a vibrant parade featuring floats, marching bands and community organizations proudly displaying their patriotic spirit. Festival goers got to part take in the Fourth of July fashion, showcasing their pride.

“We started buying this stuff, and every time I see something red, white and blue, I go and buy it,” Harvey McCormick, a festival attendee, said. “Every year we’re here, so you add to it.”

The festival grounds are filled with games, featuring two hundred craft and food vendors, artists, live music providing endless entertainment for everyone.

‘You really can’t miss it,” Dave Paprocki, publicity city chair of the Americana Festival, said. “Once you come to Centerville, you see this huge pile of people right here in uptown, and so it’s really awesome to see all these amazing vendors and local arts and crafts vendors.”

Festival coordinators say they’re very thankful for all the help and hard work they’ve received in putting this event together.

“There’s over one hundred volunteers,” Paprocki said. “It’s amazing watching the community come together with the Centerville-Washington Township Police Department and firefighters, all working together to plan this amazing event to bring people from all over the Miami Valley to right here in uptown Centerville.”