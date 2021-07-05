Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival back after pandemic pause

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The 48th Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival was finally back in action this July 4th weekend, after not being able to go on last year due to the pandemic.

“People start putting their chairs out 2 weeks in advance to save their spot. We expect 70 thousand people to attend this today,” said Centerville-Washington Historic Society President Ed Ross.

As one of the states largest single day Fourth of July festivals, the event featured a parade, over 30 food trucks, a car show, and more. “It’s a great experience because it’s nice weather, a 3-day weekend, and we get to have fun with family,” said festival goer David Quiocho.

For Centerville resident Jeanne Savage, it’s just nice to finally be out of the house and experience a festival with crowds of people. “It’s really nice to get back to normal and see everybody’s faces, smiles, and everything like that. Most people are out here with no masks, there are some with masks. It’s just really nice to see everybody’s faces,” said Savage.

People at the Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival walking around and enjoying some of the food vendors.

James Baldwin and family also visited the Centerville parade. The Baldwin’s live just down the street, but James is originally from England. “In England it’s a lot more understated, unless the Queen’s out. We tend to be a smaller crowd. It’s a lot less kinda flags and things…this is a very American experience.”

Ross says that while this year was a little scaled back due to the pandemic still going on, the hope is to make next year bigger and better, and back to pre-pandemic numbers.