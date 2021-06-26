Centerville-Washington Park District hosting fun-filled day for individuals with special needs

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville-Washington Park District is helping the community create a fun-filled day for individuals with special needs and their families through their Adapted Action Day event.

The mission is to demonstrate that recreational activities are for everyone. Activities for attendees will include archery, biking, crafts, fishing, kickball, a sensory tent and story times – all adapted for inclusivity.

Carrie Dittman, Marketing and Communication Supervisor at the Centerville-Washington Park District, said, “Like so many other events, Adapted Action Day was canceled last year. We are very excited we can bring it back this year! It will be a fun day to socialize and celebrate being back together while participating in outdoor activities everyone can enjoy.”

ABC Pediatric Therapy, AIM for the Handicapped, Centerville-Washington Park District, Kona Ice, Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association, Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services, and a number of other community organizations will be in attendance.

The third annual Adapted Action Day is Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at Oak Grove Park. Registration is not required for the free event. For more information, click here.