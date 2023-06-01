CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A non-profit organization out of Centerville is looking for unserviceable flags.

On Saturday, June 3, members of the Centerville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9550 will be set up beginning at 8 a.m. outside of Centerville High School.

The local VFW Post is collecting unserviceable US flags as a part of the VFW Day of Service Event, according to a post by the Post on social media. Members of the VFW Post will be under the canopy set up at the front of the high school.

You are able to stop by to give your flags until the event wraps up Saturday at 12 p.m.