CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — From a concert to a holiday walk, Centerville’s Uptown Holiday Weekend will feature a variety of events.

The City of Centerville invites the community to a weekend of holiday festivities on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19. Events will take place throughout Uptown Centerville, along Main Street and more.

Starting on Friday, Nov. 17, Town Hall Theater will host “An Uptown Holiday Concert” featuring local musicians, including Hauer Swing Band, Alexis Gomez and The Brockman Brothers. Two showings, at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., will take place at 27 North Main St.

Tickets are $10. To buy tickets for the holiday concert, click here.

A holiday walk in Uptown and at Benham’s Grove offers a chance to visit the shops and restaurants of Uptown on Sunday, Nov. 19. Twenty vendors will be open from 1-5 p.m. under the tent at Benham’s Grove, located at 166 North Main St.

Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available at the Asahel Wright House, 26 North Main St., from 1-4 p.m. Children’s activities and visits with Santa Claus at Town Hall Theater will also be open on Sunday.

Then, at 5:30 p.m., Mayor Brooks Compton will host a Tree Lighting Ceremony at Benham’s Grove. The ceremony will feature performances from Anna and Elsa, the Centerville Community Band, Centerville Community Chorus and Miami Valley Dance Company.

Find more information about Sunday’s activities here.

This is a family-friendly event, open to the public.

This event is created in partnership by the City of Centerville, the Heart of Centerville and Washington Township, Washington Township Town Hall Theatre, Centerville-Washington Park District, and Centerville-Washington History.