Centerville tree service donates work to Beavercreek storm victims

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Blue roofing tarps are visible through what used to be Beavercreek’s lush canopy. Much of the greenery is now littered on yards along with mountains of debris.

James Kinder, owner of Kinder Care Tree Services was devastated by what he saw when the roads finally opened up in the Grange Hall neighborhood.

“It was something I could hardly handle but I knew I had to get in there and help,” Kinder said.

On Monday, anticipating rain, he asked his staff to take the day off while he went out to clear yard debris for free.

“Tree work is very dangerous especially being on cars and in houses. Make the wrong cut and it can be detrimental,” Kinder said.

He said he has the skills and ability to do the work. It’s his way of bringing some kind of relief to tornado victims.

“Life, job, kids and family and then you have something of this magnitude hit, it’s just another stress level,” Kinder said.

Kinder is now a week into helping clear the area. He and his team have been working up to 16 hours a day. He said Sunday night was the first time he’d gotten a good night’s rest. He slept about 12 hours.

His work has been well received by Beavercreek residents.

“I just put my headphones on and start working but people are waving and saying thank you,” Kinder said.

Kinder lives in Centerville. While he was spared from the tornado, he hopes others would take weight off should he ever be the victim of a storm.

“I just hope if something like this every happened where I live, people would come to help me,” Kinder said.

If you’re looking to have debris cleaned up, Kinder recommends hiring a local contractor that way they can come back and correct any mistakes should the need arise. Its’ also important to be weary of scammers and storm chasers.

