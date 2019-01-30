Centerville trash pickup delayed by one day due to weather

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved Montgomery County Solid Waste Transfer Center

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Trash pickup for Centerville residents will be delayed by one day this week due to the weather.

The scheduled Wednesday waste and recycling pickup will occur on Thursday, and Thursday’s normal pickup will occur on Friday.

If you have questions or would like more information, call Public Works at (937) 428-4782.

