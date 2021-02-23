Centerville to recycle 500 pounds of plastic and film

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville is partnering with Centerville-Washington Park District and Washington-Centerville Public Library to collect 500 pounds of recyclable plastic film before August 1, 2021.

Once the goal is reached, the city said Trex Company, Inc. will donate one recycled-plastic bench to Centerville as part of its Trex Community Recycling Program.

Recyclabable items can be dropped off at the following three locations:

Centerville Municipal Building, 100 West Spring Valley Road

Centerville-Washington Park District Activity Center, 221 North Main Street

Woodbourne Library, 6060 Far Hills Avenue

The following items are accepted for the Community Recycling Program:

Single-use plastic grocery bags

Bread bags

Plastic overwrap for toilet paper, napkins, paper towels and diapers

Plastic overwrap on bulk items in cases (ex: water bottles, snacks)

Plastic retail bags (with hard plastic and string handles removed)

Clean, dry plastic food storage bags (ex: Ziploc bags)

Polyethylene film labeled #2 or #4

Stretch wrap

Produce bags

Dry cleaning bags

Newspaper sleeves and bags

Plastic cereal box liners

Plastic shipping envelopes, bubble wrap and air pillows (deflate and remove labels if possible)

Families can also bring the same materials to bins inside the front lobby of the two Kroger stores in Centerville.