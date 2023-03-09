CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Centerville has been working towards a project to transform downtown Centerville. Officials are holding a meeting open to the public and your input is wanted.

Centerville is working to improve the issues of parking and traffic congestion in the downtown area of Centerville. Business owners, residents and the general public are invited to the Uptown Public Meeting at the Centerville Police Department Training Room in Centerville. The meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

During the meeting, topics of discussion are said to include anticipated 2023 construction, economic development and a potential timeline of the implementation of the entire plan.

The connected northern lot on W. Franklin St.

(Submitted by: City of Centerville)

Planned Parking Lot

The city is planning to make 98 West Franklin Street into a public parking lot. Beginning March 13, Centerville will be opening a bid to companies to see who would be best fit to construct the lot, plus Phase one and two of the northern lot. Centerville City Council expects to make the decision to award a contract to a company in May, have construction to start in the spring and have the lot completed by the end of 2023.

You have the chance to name one of the parking lots! Centerville is asking for the public to submit their names for the parking lots here. On the form, you will be able to enter as many suggestions as you would like. An entry you suggest could be one of the names the city chooses to name a lot.

Project Tree Removal

The parking lot construction will require the city to remove many trees, which run along the back of different properties of where the lot is planned to be. The tree removal is said to start in March and Centerville replant dozens of trees across the city during the year.

A meeting is scheduled for those wanting to learn about the Tree City USA program at Activity Park Center on Thursday, April 27 at 11 a.m. in Centerville.

For more information about Uptown, click here.