Centerville to close streets for Americana Festival July 5

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville said Friday it will close streets Monday, July 5 for the Americana Festival to celebrate Independence Day.

Here is a list of events:

The 5K Run will take place on the morning of Monday, July 5. Runners and walkers will travel along Franklin Street from Centerville High School to Normandy Lane and back.

The Americana Parade will start at 10:00 a.m. and follow the traditional route from Centerville High School to Virginia Avenue. Crews anticipate reopening East and West Franklin Street at around 12:00 p.m.

The Americana Food Fair will be expanded on North Main Street to encourage attendance after the parade. The Auto Show will continue as usual on North Main Street.

The Arts and Crafts Fair and Children’s Area portions of the Americana Festival have been cancelled for this year only. The Americana Festival Committee only received one-third the typical number of applications.

North Main Street will be closed from Franklin Street to Williamsburg Lane from early Monday morning until approximately 4:30 p.m. There will be limited access from Alex Bell Road to Williamsburg Lane throughout the day.

Small-business organization The Heart of Centerville and Washington Township is coordinating a one-time Business Fair during the Americana Festival free-of-cost to local businesses. If you are interested in joining, please contact Patrick Beckel at Patrick_beckel@yahoo.com to complete your reservation.

The Americana Festival Committee plans to return to its traditional model – including the Arts and Crafts Fair – in 2022.

Street closures for the 5K, parade and festival: