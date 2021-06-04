Centerville to close streets for Americana Festival July 5

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville said Friday it will close streets Monday, July 5 for the Americana Festival to celebrate Independence Day.
Here is a list of events:
- The 5K Run will take place on the morning of Monday, July 5. Runners and walkers will travel along Franklin Street from Centerville High School to Normandy Lane and back.
- The Americana Parade will start at 10:00 a.m. and follow the traditional route from Centerville High School to Virginia Avenue. Crews anticipate reopening East and West Franklin Street at around 12:00 p.m.
- The Americana Food Fair will be expanded on North Main Street to encourage attendance after the parade. The Auto Show will continue as usual on North Main Street.
- The Arts and Crafts Fair and Children’s Area portions of the Americana Festival have been cancelled for this year only. The Americana Festival Committee only received one-third the typical number of applications.
- North Main Street will be closed from Franklin Street to Williamsburg Lane from early Monday morning until approximately 4:30 p.m. There will be limited access from Alex Bell Road to Williamsburg Lane throughout the day.
Small-business organization The Heart of Centerville and Washington Township is coordinating a one-time Business Fair during the Americana Festival free-of-cost to local businesses. If you are interested in joining, please contact Patrick Beckel at Patrick_beckel@yahoo.com to complete your reservation.
The Americana Festival Committee plans to return to its traditional model – including the Arts and Crafts Fair – in 2022.
Street closures for the 5K, parade and festival:
- 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Franklin Street from Clyo Road to Normandy Lane and Main Street from Martha to Williamsburg Lane
- 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.: North Main Street from Franklin Street to Williamsburg Lane