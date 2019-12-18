Centerville Teen Shooting: Suspects charged with murder, aggravated robbery

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were charged with aggravated murder and first-degree aggravated robbery in separate arraignments on Wednesday related to the death of Mason Trudics.

Warren County Assistant Prosecutor Julie Kraft asked for both suspects to be tried as adults. Judge Joseph Kirby said there would be a preliminary hearing scheduled to determine if they should.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Trudics and four other suspects are alleged to have planned a robbery and kidnapping at a home on Oregonia Road in Turtlecreek Twp. They reportedly met the targeted individual with a baseball bat and a firearm when he arrived at the home. The individual, also carrying a weapon, fired in self-defense, leaving Trudics dead and another teen critically wounded. The shooter hasn’t been charged.

Robert Kaufman, the attorney representing the 16-year-old male, asked the court to consider the circumstances of the case when determining detention.

“We recognize the serious nature of the charges, your honor,” Kaufman said. “But we have a Constitution where he’s presumed innocent. (He) is a child, he cant vote, he can’t serve in the military, he can’t buy cigarettes if he wanted. He has no prior record, he has a good relationship with his parents. Regarding his offense, he did not use or brandish a firearm and wasn’t at the house at the time of the shooting. More importantly, in terms of detention, he turned himself in.”

Kirby denied release to both suspects.

Another suspect Dakota Cox, 18-years-old of Kettering, will be arraigned in Lebanon Municipal Court on Thursday, Dec. 19.

