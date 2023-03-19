CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you beginning your spring cleaning and want to clear out your closet for a good cause? Students in a program at Centerville High School are asking for your help.

At Centerville High School, some students are enrolled in the marketing program, which is collecting donations of clothes on Sunday, March 19 from 12 to 3 p.m. The donation drive for clothes will be a drive-thru style held at Centerville High School.

The donations collected will be delivered to the non-profit organization, Clothes That Work, located in Dayton.

Clothes That Work accepts a variety of different clothing options for people in need. Some of the items the organization is looking for include blazers, boots, fur coats, loafers, polo shirts, suits, sweaters and so much more.

Donations are also being accepted at Primary Village North, Cline, Driscoll, John Hole, Normandy, Stingley, Weller, Magsig, Tower Heights and Watts schools through Monday, March 20.

If you are not able to make it out to the donation drive but would still like to donate, you still have the opportunity to do so. The program is accepting monetary donations to assist in purchasing business casual shirts and khaki pants for teens in an educational summer program in Dayton.

To donate, you can click here.