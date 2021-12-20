CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville High School (CHS) senior was selected to march with the Bands of America (BOA) Honor Band in the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1 at 11 am.

Carter Vallone, a member of the Centerville Jazz Band, auditioned and was selected for the 2022 Rose Parade. According to Centerville City Schools, Vallone has been playing saxophone for seven years.

“Besides being able to march in the Rose Parade, I’m really looking forward to meeting other band members from across the United States,” said Vallone.

Centerville City Schools said Vallone is planning to double major in Jazz Performance and Music Education in college. He is currently auditioning for admission into several schools.

“We are so proud that Carter has been selected for this awesome opportunity to perform in the BOA Honor Band in the Rose Parade,” said the band director at CHS, Brandon Barrometti. “He is a great representation of our band program, and this is a huge honor for him to be a part of such a prestigious group of young musicians. He is also one of the few people who can say that he marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade back-to-back! We will be cheering him on, along with all of the other performers on New Year’s Day!”

The 2022 Rose Parade will be broadcast live by several networks. For more information, visit marching.musicforall.org/rose/.