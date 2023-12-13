CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The sprayground at Centerville-Washington Park District’s (CWPD) Activity Center Park will be getting a serious upgrade in 2024.

Community members have enjoyed the sprayground for 17 years, but CWPD officials say “the aging facility has reached a point of deterioration beyond routine repairs.”

Dayton Children’s Hospital has donated $150,000 fund the upgrade of mechanical systems to improve overall efficiency of the sprayground, reducing water and energy consumption.

Officials say the project will be completed using sustainable materials and will extend the facility’s life span by 15 to 20 years.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dayton Children’s Hospital to improve this much-loved community park,” says CWPD Executive Director Kristen Marks. “Outdoor recreation is proven to be vitally important for physical and mental well-being. Providing these recreational opportunities is key to community health and wellness, making Dayton Children’s Hospital an ideal partner for this project.”

CWPD has also received an $8,500 grant from the Brighter Tomorrow Foundation.

The $8,500 grant will fund the installation of a powered universal changing table in the Activity Center Park family restroom. This is expected to improve the park experience for visitors with disabilities and their caregivers and will be completed in time for the sprayground reopening.

The sprayground renovation project is set to begin in early 2024 with anticipated completion by summer. Oheil Site Solutions are contracted for the project.