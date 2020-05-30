Centerville senior drive-out, parade will cause local traffic

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools is sending seniors off with a drive-out followed by a parade around the city that will cause delays on roads it passes through.
The district gave residents a heads up that East Franklin Street, North Main Street, East Alex Bell Road and Clyo Road will be in use from 1:30 p.m. to around 3 p.m.
Anyone is invited to cheer them on but drivers looking to avoid traffic are advised to take alternate routes during that time.
