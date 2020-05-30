Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

Centerville senior drive-out, parade will cause local traffic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools is sending seniors off with a drive-out followed by a parade around the city that will cause delays on roads it passes through.

The district gave residents a heads up that East Franklin Street, North Main Street, East Alex Bell Road and Clyo Road will be in use from 1:30 p.m. to around 3 p.m.

Anyone is invited to cheer them on but drivers looking to avoid traffic are advised to take alternate routes during that time.

https://www.facebook.com/events/596980464252966/
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS