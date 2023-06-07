DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A senior from a local high school has received a scholarship in honor of fallen Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton.

Elly Waters, a senior at Centerville High School in Centerville, Indiana, received the “Officer Seara Burton and Brev Law Enforcement Scholarship,” presented by Reid Health.

The scholarship is a $1,000 award for one student looking to pursue a certificate or degree in either first response or law enforcement. According to Reid Health, Waters is planning to double major in criminal justice and psychology at Butler University in the fall.

She hopes to one day work for the FBI.

“I’ve been inspired my whole life to help and protect others no matter what circumstances they’re under,” said Waters. “I’ve always been intrigued by the criminal justice system and have no doubt in my mind it’s the right fit for me.”

Reid Health says the scholarship was created to honor the legacy and service that Burton had on the Wayne County community.

“Through this scholarship, we wish to convey our deepest gratitude for Officer Burton’s service to our community and to convey our most sincere sympathy to her family, the Richmond Police Department, and our first responder colleagues,” Reid Health President/CEO Craig Kinyon said. “We mourn with them and hope this scholarship helps Officer Burton’s legacy live on through Elly and the students who will receive this award in the future.”

Officer Burton was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Richmond in August 2022. She later died surrounded by family in September 2022. Her K-9 partner Brev retired after Burton’s death and now lives with her family.