Centerville Schools to vote on budget cuts, including reducing 19 positions

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville School Board is expected to vote next week on cutting 19 positions. The superintendent said it’s an unfortunate circumstance many districts are facing because of the pandemic.

Dr. Tom Henderson, Centerville City Schools’ superintendent, said they usually make personnel changes during the summer. He said they move teachers to different grades or schools depending on enrollment. But this year, 31 positions are being affected, and 19 of them will likely be cut.

“We did look at some areas where we could reduce and we looked at every area of our operations,” said Henderson. “We ended up looking at reducing two administrative positions and then some teaching positions.”

Henderson said they did not eliminate any programs.

He said these moves are because of a combination of many reasons, including the unexpected loss of $2.1 million of state funding and the uncertainty of what next school year will look like.

He added they are looking at making additional budget cuts, and that could increase if students do not return in the fall.

“We are going to make a couple changes in transportation and we’re probably going to look at situations there where we’ll have a couple retirements and not replace those positions,” said Henderson.

But he said the number of affected positions could change during the summer.

“All of these people do have recall rights,” said Henderson. “We continue to watch, and by the time we get to mid-July or the end of July, say for example our new enrollments continue to increase or rise, we may be even recalling some of these people back.”

He said they could have waited until later in the summer to make these decisions, but that didn’t feel right for their employees.

“Some districts are possibly hiring right now and this is really the best time for them to have an opportunity to look at other positions where they’re available,” said Henderson.

Henderson expects the board to pass the vote Monday, June 22.