CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools will be holding a school safety presentation for the public.

According to the district, the free “Run, Hide, Fight” presentation will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Centerville High School Central Theater located at 500 E. Franklin St. in Centerville. The event will be open to parents/guardians, students, staff, and any Centerville-Washington Twp. residents.

Centerville Police Department Officer John Davis will be facilitating the community presentation.

The event is a combined effort of Centerville Safe, the Centerville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the school’s safety efforts in preparing for any active threats.

Superintendent of Centerville City Schools, Jon Wesney says, “Working with local law enforcement, our schools have adopted the run, hide, fight approach to active threats, and our students and staff are trained to make decisions that help them reach appropriately during an emergency situation.”

To protect everyone, the district says they have precautionary matters in hand, such as practicing safety drills, school resource officers and surveillance equipment in place.

To learn more about this event or to see a complete list of safety precautions, visit Centerville City Schools website.