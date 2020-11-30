Centerville Schools suspends athletics for two weeks due to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (Ohio) – Centerville City Schools announced on Friday that the school is suspending athletics due to COVID-19 concerns.

All Centerville Athletic facilities are closed until Thursday, Dec. 10, according to a release. There will be no training, practices or events for all grades 7-12.

The school said all facilities will be deep cleaned during the suspension and reopen on Friday, Dec. 11. Athletic Director Rob Dement said the decision was made to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Montgomery County.

“I understand this will not be a popular decision but in leadership you often have to make decisions that are not popular but that you feel is in the best interest of all given the information you have to use for this decision,” said Dement. “This is absolutely one of those times. Our hope is that everyone will follow the protocols that are in place to make sure we are all healthy when we start back up.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS