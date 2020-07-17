Centerville Schools release plans, ask parents to weigh-in on blended schedule

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – School districts continue to roll out their plans to reopen this fall, and the Centerville City Schools is one of the latest. The district will reopen to students August 24 with parents choosing between an in-class component or solely online.

The first option will start out with a blended learning plan, meaning it will be about 50 percent in the classroom, and 50 percent virtual. Superintendent, Dr. Tom Henderson, said this could change to all in-classroom or all online as the situation fluctuates.

This week, they sent out a survey to parents asking their input about what that blended schedule should look like, and asked for their responses by this weekend.

When school starts August 24 in Centerville, students opting to learn on campus will only be there 50 percent of the time and will be required to wear a mask.

Henderson said a staff advisory board has come up with two options for scheduling, and now need the parents to weigh in.

The first offer entails that half the students would learn in-person while the others learn the same lesson via Zoom, and they would switch up the groups every other day.

“That doesn’t mean we would expect students to Zoom for 6 hours all day, but at elementary level, we envisioned checking in with students and meet with them throughout day at various times,” said Henderson.

The second offer would offer some one-on-time every week, where teachers would be in the classroom by themselves, working via Zoom.

“Half the students would attend on Monday, the other half on Tuesday,” said Henderson. “Wednesday would be all remote for all students, so teachers could touch base with everybody, make sure everyone’s on track, and then they’d pick back up and do half the students on Thursday and other half on Friday.”

Henderson said they will do their best to keep families on the same rotation and accommodate special requests.

The second learning plan is completely online. Henderson said this will be a semester long commitment. He added that all students for both options will receive a Chromebook or other needed technology.

“Last spring we did purchase 120 hotspots, so we have collected those back and we would deploy those as needed to families that would need those as well,” said Henderson.

They ask parents to register children for one of the two learning-plan options by July 24.