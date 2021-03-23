Centerville Schools receives 2 grants to help support the district’s diversity plan

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville City Schools has received two grants since 2019 aimed at hiring quality teaching candidates but also to help search for staff members form underrepresented racial and ethnic populations.

“We always work hard to recruit and hire educators who are dedicated, build trusting relationships with students and engage students in learning,” said Dan Tarpey, the district’s director of human resources. “By searching out candidates who are from underrepresented populations, we are able to better serve all of the district’s students.”

In fall 2019, Centerville Schools was awarded a $29,500 Human Capital Strategies in Ohio Grant to be used by June 2021. In March 2021, the district learned it would receive the Diversifying the Education Profession Grant. The three-year grant of $65,000 will allow Centerville Schools to offer additional professional development around DEI topics and to expand its mentor program to include minority teaching students from the University of Dayton.

Both grants will support the district’s Diversity Plan, which was developed by the DEI Team and adopted by the Centerville Board of Education last summer.

Click here to review the districts diversity plan.