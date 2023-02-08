DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A presentation meant to highlight mental health will soon be held for those in the Centerville-Washington Township area.

The Centerville City School District has partnered with Centerville Safe and Dayton Children’s to promote and bring awareness to mental health in children. On Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., the presentation will be at Cline Elementary in the Cline Auditorium.

A representative from the “On Our Sleeves” movement at Dayton Children’s, Emily Weitz, will talk to the community about talking to their children about mental health and learning about the access available to the resources for gaining mental wellness.

Creating supportive relationships, helping kids build resilience and perseverance, and supporting families has an impact on student achievement as well as on school safety,” Centerville Schools Superintendent Jon Wesney said. “Students’ social and emotional well-being is a significant factor in protecting everyone within our buildings.”

Previously, Centerville Safe has partnered with the district to hold other school safety events, like a school safety presentation and social media presentation.

The presentation is free to residents for those in Centerville and Washington Township area looking to learn more to help their children regarding mental health are welcome to attend. Attendees are asked to park in the lot between Cline Elementary and the lacrosse and soccer stadium.