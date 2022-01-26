CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – An increase in pay for substitute teachers, aides, paraprofessionals and secretaries has been approved by the Centerville Board of Education.

According to Centerville City Schools, beginning on Jan. 31, substitute teachers will make $120 a day and substitute support staff will make $90 per day.

The district said incentives will be implemented for substitute aides, paraprofessionals and secretaries who work a set number of days per month. Centerville said a $100 bonus will be paid to substitute support staff who work 10 full days a month, $200 for 15 full days and $300 for 20 full days.

“For several years, it has been challenging for schools to find substitutes, and the pandemic has made it even more difficult,” said Dan Tarpey, Director of Human Resources for Centerville City Schools. “We are facing the same labor shortage as other industries across the country, and we hope the increase in pay will help us attract more substitutes to meet the needs of our district.”

In addition to the pay increases, the Board of Education approved the expansion of district substitute teacher criteria to include the following:

Successful completion of a required district training session with the Director of Human Resources

Individuals 21 years of age enrolled in a college or university who are in good standing with that institution

Individuals 21 years of age with a high school diploma and two professional references

Individuals who are currently and successfully completing their student teaching practicum with Centerville Schools (these individuals will be exempt from the training requirement above)

Individuals who previously and successfully completed their student teaching practicum with Centerville Schools (these individuals will be exempt from the training requirement above)

Individuals who are currently employed or volunteering in the district who the Director of Human Resources deems qualified (these individuals will be exempt from the training requirement above)

For information on substitute teacher, aide, paraprofessional and secretary positions click here. For those not interested in working in the classroom, information on substitute bus drivers and aides, kitchen workers and custodians is available here.

You can also visit www.centerville.k12.oh.us for more information.