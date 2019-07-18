Centerville schools hosting supply drive for tornado victims

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools is hosting a supply drive at two schools through the end of the month of July for students and their families who were affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The drive, in partnership with the local non-profit Crayons to Classrooms, will collect school supplies for the more than 11,500 students affected by the tornadoes.

Crayons to Classrooms, which collects and distributes donated supplies and surplus products for use in the classroom, is the lead agency in coordinating school-related responses in the impacted communities.

Donations are being received at Tower Heights Middle School, 195 N. Johanna Dr., from 10 am to 2 pm, Monday through Friday. Centerville High School is also collecting donations at 500 E. Franklin Street from 7:30 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday.

