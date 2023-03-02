DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville City School District is wanting the district community to be protected and safe when it comes to online activity.

On Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m., students, guardians and parents are invited to the South Unit Commons at Centerville High School, located at 500 East Franklin St. in Centerville. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource officer Brandon Baker will be discussing online safety during a presentation.

At the presentation, students and parents will get the chance to learn about popular social media apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

Topics that are planned to be discussed include the benefits and negative impacts of social media, and the consequences of sharing personal information, pictures and videos to those online. An important topic that will be discussed will be how predators are targeting children in general online and the legal consequences of sexting.

Parents will be able to learn about being involved in their child’s posting online and what they should know to keep their loved one safe.

“Keeping our kids safe online is difficult because the internet and how we communicate is constantly changing,” President of Centerville Safe, Emily Denlinger said. “We need to be educated alongside them to guide them to make good decisions.”

Centerville Schools partnered with Centerville Safe, the Centerville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to plan the online safety event.