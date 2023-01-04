Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville Schools in partnership with Centerville Safe, Inc. is holding an event for protecting children on social media.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Founder of A Wired Family, Stephen J. Smith, will have a presentation at 7 p.m. in the Centerville High School Central Theatre at Centerville High School.

At the event, you can learn tips to protect your child while they are online. Topics that will be discussed are tracking programs, consequences of misusing apps, the impact on mental health, and more.

Organizers of the event say since to topics discussed at the presentation are targeted for adults, students should not attend. Parents, guardians, staff and community members of Centerville and Washington Township are invited to attend the event.

Attendees are asked to park in the front of Centerville High School and enter through the main enterance.

For more information about the protection presentation event, click here.