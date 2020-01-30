Centerville schools close due to increased illness

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After hundreds of students were absent due to illness, Centerville City Schools announced Thursday they would be closing down buildings Friday.

In a Facebook post, the district said they wanted to allow custodians more time to clean and disinfect classrooms.

On Thursday, superintendent Dr. Tom Henderson, said out of the high school’s 2,800 students, 20 percent were out sick.

“It’s kind of that time of year when illnesses are going around,” Dr. Henderson said.

He said while many students were out due to illness, Dr. Henderson said the exact number is tough to pin down.

“There are music, performing opportunities that will take students out of the building. There’s sometimes carer education competitions that students are going to so not all of those are due to illness,” Dr. Henderson said.

This year’s flu season absences higher than usual. Henderson said they are being diligent about sanitizing surfaces and are using more intensive procedures.

“We actually have these little canisters that fog the room. They work really, really well. They take about 30 minutes,” he said.

Custodians also use disinfectant that that can spray on a surface and don’t have to wipe off.

Illnesses are also taking some teachers and staff out for the day.

“Many times they may have to be off not because they’re ill but because they have children of their own that are contracting illness,” Dr. Henderson said

The superintendent said he is doing all he can to be proactive. For now, they’re just waiting for this sick season to pass.

“We’re gonna be in this for a little while which I what I anticipate,” Dr. Henderson said.