Centerville school named 2021 Ohio School of Character

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville school is the only school in Ohio to receive national recognition in 2021 from Character.org.

The organization named Primary Village South a 2021 Ohio School of Character.

According to a release, Character.org is a national nonprofit that works with schools, families, workplaces and communities to educate, inspire and empower people of all ages to be ethical and compassionate citizens.

PVS, led by Principal Amy Allen serves about 650 students in preschool through first grade. It is one of 76 schools nationwide to be recognized by Character.org in 2021.

“Character education is important to us, and we work hard to engage our students in spreading kindness and respect through our school-wide theme of peace,” Allen said. “Each year, our students, staff and families are involved in projects to help share peace both within our school and out in the community.”

Two other schools in Centerville have previously been recognized as both Ohio and National Schools of Character, Primary Village North in 2019 and Stingley Elementary in 2018.

For more information, visit www.character.org.