Centerville robbery caught on camera, police search for suspect

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery caught on camera.

The robbery happened around 11 p.m. March 9 at the BP gas station in the 6200 block of Wilmington Pike at the intersection of Wilmington Pike and Clyo Road.

The video shows a man walking into the gas station and you can see and employee opening the register and handing cash to the unidentified man.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to call Centerville Police at 937-433-7661.