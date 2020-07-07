Centerville revamps Community Improvement Corporation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC) is working to expand its economic development programs and to restructure its board of directors.

The first new program was a loan to Loose Ends Brewing Company. The forgivable loan is helping cover the cost of unexpected water line repairs ahead of the brewery’s anticipated September opening.

At its July 6 meeting, City Council approved a new CIC Board of Directors, which includes:

  • Deputy Mayor JoAnne Rau
  • Council Member Belinda Kenley
  • Council Member Bill Serr
  • City Manager Wayne Davis
  • Community members Jeff Klank, Gregory Sample and Erik Collins

Initially launched in 1973, the Centerville CIC is a non-profit organization that supports development projects by issuing loans to businesses with flexible or forgivable terms and purchasing, holding and redeveloping commercial properties.

The city is working to establish it as a 501(c)(3), making it a charitable organization.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS