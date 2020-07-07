Centerville revamps Community Improvement Corporation

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC) is working to expand its economic development programs and to restructure its board of directors.

The first new program was a loan to Loose Ends Brewing Company. The forgivable loan is helping cover the cost of unexpected water line repairs ahead of the brewery’s anticipated September opening.

At its July 6 meeting, City Council approved a new CIC Board of Directors, which includes:

Deputy Mayor JoAnne Rau

Council Member Belinda Kenley

Council Member Bill Serr

City Manager Wayne Davis

Community members Jeff Klank, Gregory Sample and Erik Collins

Initially launched in 1973, the Centerville CIC is a non-profit organization that supports development projects by issuing loans to businesses with flexible or forgivable terms and purchasing, holding and redeveloping commercial properties.

The city is working to establish it as a 501(c)(3), making it a charitable organization.