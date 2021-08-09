Centerville restaurant reopens for breakfast, lunch following labor shortage

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Archer’s Tavern in Centerville is once again open for breakfast and lunch.

Starting Monday, Aug. 9, the restaurant will open daily at 8 a.m. after temporarily reducing hours because of a lack of staff. The long-time Centerville staple was looking to hire at minimum 15 employees but was hopeful for 20-plus.

It is unclear how many people were hired, but the restaurant opening earlier is a good indication that enough staff were brought on.

In the Spring of 2020, Archer’s Tavern closed three restaurants — including the Centerville location — to help ease costs after they found delivery and pick-up options weren’t generating enough revenue. Eleven weeks later, the Payroll Protection Act helped give the necessary boost to bring back everyone who was willing.

To stay competitive with other fulltime jobs, Archer’s Tavern offers medical benefits, paid time off and a 401K.