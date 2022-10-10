Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — What is…a dream come true?

Zackary Russell, a Centerville resident, is set to compete on this week’s episode of the television show “Jeopardy!”.

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on NBC (WDTN) in the Miami Valley area. Zackary’s episode will air Thursday, Oct. 13.

Russell graduated from Troy High School in 2008 and works at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County as a contracting officer. He traveled to Los Angeles to participate in the show’s taping.

(Photo courtesy of Donna Pierce Russell)

Zackary’s mother, Donna Pierce Russel, said her son has displayed remarkable perseverance as he brought this dream to fruition. She is encouraging community members to tune in on Thursday night.

“The journey to get on Jeopardy has been a long process, but he never gave up, and he passed every test and audition they threw at him,” Pierce Russell said. “If you have time, please watch on Thursday.”