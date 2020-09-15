Centerville releases concept plans, timeline to revitalize Uptown

In alignment with its strategic plan, the City of Centerville completed a comprehensive visioning process for Uptown in 2019 with a focus group of more than a dozen stakeholders representing businesses, residents, government partners and community groups.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Vibrant. Historic. Uniquely Centerville. That is what the City of Centerville said to expect from plans for Uptown, the area including the Architectural Preservation District at the intersection of Franklin and Main Streets.

“Centerville’s commitment to revitalizing Uptown embodies our motto: progress and stability. We will preserve the historic heart of our community while investing in infrastructure, design and usability,” City Manager Wayne Davis said.

In a news release Tuesday, the City said in alignment with its strategic plan, the City completed a comprehensive visioning process for Uptown in 2019 with a focus group of more than a dozen stakeholders representing businesses, residents, government partners and community groups.

“City Council approved the Uptown Action Plan in August 2019 as an amendment to the City’s Create the Vision comprehensive plan. Work has started already to transform this area into a more functional unique, upscale destination for shoppers and diners,” Mayor Brooks Compton said.

The Uptown Action Plan highlights six focus areas: improving walkability and reducing traffic congestion, improving parking, scheduling and organizing new events, focusing on business development, developing branding and increasing green space.

The accompanying handout breaks down the three phases of redevelopment and tentative timeframes: Northeast (2021-2022), Northwest (2023-2024) and Southwest (2024-2025).

Highlights of Phase 1 (2021-2022) include:

Redesigning existing parking areas to increase connectivity and parking spaces

Reducing the number of private access drives for individual businesses in favor of common public parking access drives and placemaking

Activating outdoor spaces with seating areas, greenspace, patios and additional retail space

Creating opportunities for targeted commercial and residential development

City of Centerville

The City is planning a public opportunity to share more details about development in Uptown and answer questions. An open house will be Wednesday, September 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Centerville Police Department Training Room. In line with the guidelines for social distancing, masks will be required at all meetings. Attendance will be monitored and limited if necessary to comply with social distancing guidelines.

In alignment with its strategic plan, the City of Centerville completed a comprehensive visioning process for Uptown in 2019 with a focus group of more than a dozen stakeholders representing businesses, residents, government partners and community groups.

In alignment with its strategic plan, the City of Centerville completed a comprehensive visioning process for Uptown in 2019 with a focus group of more than a dozen stakeholders representing businesses, residents, government partners and community groups.