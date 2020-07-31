Centerville recycling program now fully automated

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville’s recycling program is now completely automated and more than 5,000 recycling containers have been distributed throughout the city.

Crews passed out the final toters in the Shawhan Platt and Yankee Trace Neighborhood. By distributing the remaining containers, Centerville’s Public Works Department will no longer require a staff member to ride on the back of the trucks’ recycling routes.

“This effort has spanned several years. Not only do the 64-gallon containers give waste customers more room, which helps the environment by encouraging families to recycle more, a fully-automated system reduces staff time and makes our crews safer,” Public Works Director Pat Turnbull said.

The city has received several grants, including an award for $31,000 in 2020, as past of the Montgomery County Solid Waste District’s Recycling Incentive Grant Program for municipalities and nonprofit organizations that promote recycling and litter prevention.

“Centerville is one of the few small communities that takes up the challenge of running its own waste collection. We are proud to offer this service to residents, as well as the programs that accompany it, like the week-long, City-wide bulk pick-up offered at no additional cost. We truly appreciate the efforts of our citizens to lead the way in recycling,” City Manager Wayne Davis.

Residents are asked to place all recyclable materials loosely in the container and to not use plastic bags. Cardboard should be cut down to a manageable size. Once a container is full, flattened cardboard should be bundled and placed 3 feet from the container.

