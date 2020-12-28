Centerville receives $800K from state for Stubbs Park upgrades

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville received $800,000 in state capital funding for upgrades planned to Leonard E. Stubbs Memorial Park.

The city said the funds will be used to enhance the park amphitheater and surrounding event space. Additional improvements may include renovations to the band shell and the creation of structured terrace seating with areas accessible for people with disabilities.

“The amphitheater is the focal point of Stubbs Park, a gathering place where more than 16,700 guests enjoyed summer concerts and performances in 2019,” said Development Director Michael Norton-Smith. “It is important to keep the existing bandshell but make improvements to lighting and power to allow for more programming.”

The city may also construct a new restroom building and an educational center.

A concept master plan for Stubbs Park was created in 2019. Construction is expected to start in late 2021 or 2022.

