Centerville reaches 6-month plastic goal in 2 weeks

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville said Wednesday it has achieved its 6-month goal of collecting 500 pounds of plastic and film in only two weeks.

The City launched the goal of collecting 500 pounds of recyclable plastic in February. On its website, the City said:

“We had six months to collect 500 pounds of plastic bags and film… Centerville, you did it in about two weeks! We’ll let you know as soon as we get our bench. In the meantime, you can continue to bring all of those same items to a drop-off bin at the Municipal Building (100 West Spring Valley) or the front lobby of any Kroger store for recycling!” The City of Centerville

Now that the goal has been met, Centerville said Trex Company, Inc. will donate one recycled-plastic bench to the city as part of its Trex Community Recycling Program.

