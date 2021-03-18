Centerville reaches 6-month plastic goal in 2 weeks

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville said Wednesday it has achieved its 6-month goal of collecting 500 pounds of plastic and film in only two weeks.
The City launched the goal of collecting 500 pounds of recyclable plastic in February. On its website, the City said:
“We had six months to collect 500 pounds of plastic bags and film… Centerville, you did it in about two weeks! We’ll let you know as soon as we get our bench. In the meantime, you can continue to bring all of those same items to a drop-off bin at the Municipal Building (100 West Spring Valley) or the front lobby of any Kroger store for recycling!”The City of Centerville
Now that the goal has been met, Centerville said Trex Company, Inc. will donate one recycled-plastic bench to the city as part of its Trex Community Recycling Program.
The following items are accepted for the Community Recycling Program:
- Single-use plastic grocery bags
- Bread bags
- Plastic overwrap for toilet paper, napkins, paper towels and diapers
- Plastic overwrap on bulk items in cases (ex: water bottles, snacks)
- Plastic retail bags (with hard plastic and string handles removed)
- Clean, dry plastic food storage bags (ex: Ziploc bags)
- Polyethylene film labeled #2 or #4
- Stretch wrap
- Produce bags
- Dry cleaning bags
- Newspaper sleeves and bags
- Plastic cereal box liners
- Plastic shipping envelopes, bubble wrap and air pillows (deflate and remove labels if possible)