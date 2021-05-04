Centerville purchases property for Uptown development

The City of Centerville announced it purchased 54 West Franklin Street in Uptown. (Courtesy: City of Centerville)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville announced it purchased 54 West Franklin Street in Uptown.

The city said the property is an important component of the city’s overall strategy to revitalize Uptown.

“While we do not have specific plans for the property yet, we are working with nearby business and property owners,” Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith said. “This purchase is an example of the City’s commitment to the success of Uptown.”

According to a release, improvements to public parking and pedestrian walkability were identified as priorities during the Uptown Visioning Process, which was organized by the city in 2019.

The results of the visioning process were incorporated into the Uptown Action Plan in 2020, which was approved as an amendment to the city’s “Create the Vision” comprehensive plan.

The action plan highlights six focus areas the city will prioritize to advance the vision for Uptown Centerville and provides a series of short-, medium- and long-term strategies including:

Improve walkability and reduce traffic congestion

Improve parking

Schedule and organize new events

Focus on business development

Develop branding

Increase greenspace

“There is a lot of activity happening behind-the-scenes in Uptown right now. City Council and staff are working hard to implement the strategic vision for this important district of Centerville,” Mayor Brooks Compton said.