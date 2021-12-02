CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville purchased another property as part of its plan to revitalize Uptown.

The City said it has bought a property on 98 West Franklin Street in Uptown. Centerville is considering plans to convert the rear portion of the property into a valet parking lot.

“This is a great example of having conversations with our business owners and working together to achieve the vision for Uptown. A valet lot in close proximity to high-end restaurants will create a safer, more convenient district,” Development Director Michael Norton-Smith said.

Plans are in place to combine two existing structures at 57 and 63 West Franklin Street into a common building that can accommodate a 110-seat restaurant called “Manna.” Additionally, The Brunch Pub, which will share owners with Fireside Café in Liberty Township, has purchased the former Las Piramides building on 101 W. Franklin Street.

The City said Centerville City Council and staff are working with civil engineering firm LJB Inc. and architect MKSK to convert the Uptown concept master plan into detailed planning and construction documents. The City plans to begin construction work in 2022.

The Uptown Action Plan highlights six focus areas the City will prioritize to advance the vision for Uptown Centerville and provides a series of short-, medium- and long-term strategies which include:

Improve walkability and reduce traffic congestion

Improve parking

Schedule and organize new events

Focus on business development

Develop branding

Increase greenspace

You can follow the progress of the project at centervilleohio.gov/uptown.