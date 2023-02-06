DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter may still be here, but Centerville is already planning for the return of fresh vegetables and other home-grown products at its farmers market in May.

The City of Centerville announced the Centerville Farmers Market will be returning to Saturday mornings beginning on May 13. The market will be held at Activity Center Park at 221 North Main Street from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The city is already accepting applications for vendors. Applications will be open until April 13, or until all spaces are taken. Each vendor space is 18’x18′ and a vendor can reserve up to two spaces.

To apply for a vendor spot, or to learn more, click here.