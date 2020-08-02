Centerville prepares for its 2020 Clean Sweep

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Centerville is preparing for its 2020 Clean Sweep, its yearly bulk pickup service intended to help reduce waste around the city.
According to the city, last year Centerville brought in 428 tons of bulk waste and anticipates similar results this year.
Waste collection will be a two week process so more neighborhoods can be reached. Click here to see where and when each pickup occurs.
- Monday waste collection – Aug. 3
- Tuesday waste collection – Aug. 11
- Wednesday waste collection – Aug. 5
- Thursday waste collection – Aug. 13
The city invites you to visit its website to find out more on bulk item pickup requirements and what is not accepted.
