CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Department is asking the public for information concerning a theft at a local gas station in early October.

On October 14 around 10:55 pm, the suspect stole from the BP Gas station located at 6201 Wilmington Pike, Centerville Police Department said.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Centerville Police Officer Keith Wallace at 937-433-7661. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call the Centerville Police Tip Line at 937-433-6590.