Centerville Police give thanks to Equusearch for help in missing persons case

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville Police Chief Matthew Brown wrote a public letter to thank Equusearch Midwest for its help with a recent missing persons case.

Brown said an investigation was opened to help locate Akil Hughes after his family reported him missing from his Penridge Drive home in late August. Equusearch was contacted once investigators determined they would need to search the 618-acre Sugarcreek MetroPark.

According to Brown, Equusearch was on the scene within an hour, already coordinating the search efforts.

Within another hour, Equusearch was able to locate the body of Hughes — using information gathered by investigators and experience from previous searches Brown said the team determined he would be several hundred yards into the woods near a walking trail.

“The outcome of the investigation was disappointing, but it allowed some closure for the family. We are grateful for the efforts of the Equusearch Midwest team and will gladly recommend [their] services to other public safety agencies in our area,” Brown said in his letter.

Equusearch Midwest is a branch of the Texas-based organization and is volunteer-based.

