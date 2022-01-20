CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Department has recently completed the Ohio Collaborative recertification process.

Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) Executive Director Karhlton Moore announced that the Centerville Police Department has completed the recertification process.

According to the OCJS, the recertification of the Ohio Collaborative standards takes place on a revolving three to four-year cycle.

There are 550 agencies that are certified and 14 that are in the process of becoming certified. In order to become certified, agencies must meet standards in the use of force, deadly force, agency recruitment and hiring said the OCJS.

These standards are the first of their kind in Ohio. They were developed as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations, according to the OCJS.

The complete list of agencies that have and have not completed certification can be found here.