Centerville Police ask community to help get dog back home

Centerville Police need help finding the owner of a dog found near the Spring Valley Road station.
The dog was spotted by Ofc. Sensenbrenner late Saturday night.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact 937-433-7661.
