Centerville Police ask community to help get dog back home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Provided by the Centerville Police Department

Centerville Police need help finding the owner of a dog found near the Spring Valley Road station.

The dog was spotted by Ofc. Sensenbrenner late Saturday night.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact 937-433-7661.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS