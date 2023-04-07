CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police in a large Montgomery County city are issuing a warning after many recent thefts around the community.

The Centerville Police Department posted on social media that authorities have had “numerous” thefts from different neighborhoods. Police say those being targeted have vehicles with personal valuable items in the vehicle, which are visible to the eye.

“Thieves are targeting vehicles with purses, backpacks and other items of value left in plain sight,” the department said.

It is always important to protect yourself and the items which you may have. If you take your valuables inside of your home or put them out of sight, along with locking your vehicle and taking your keys with you, it can help with the chance of not being targeted for theft.