Centerville plans tree lighting at Benham’s Grove

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville wants you to help them usher in the holiday season at their annual tree lighting ceremony.

The tree lighting will take place at Benham’s Grove located at 166 North Main Street in Centerville on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public but organizers say masks and social distancing are required. Centerville also warned that plans are subject to change based on guidance from the Ohio Department of Health. Any changes will be announced on the City’s website.

